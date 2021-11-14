Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €240.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €229.92 ($270.49).

Get Allianz alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €197.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €205.95. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.