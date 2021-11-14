Dether (DTH) 1-Day Volume Hits $29,724.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Dether has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $767,690.12 and approximately $29,724.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00052145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00220243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00086968 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

Dether is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

