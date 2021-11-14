Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Design Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.69). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

DSGN stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

