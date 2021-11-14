Dero (DERO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $23.38 or 0.00036064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $257.02 million and $1.11 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,834.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,638.99 or 0.07155086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.30 or 0.00395307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $673.43 or 0.01038685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00086362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.02 or 0.00427274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.00271533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.35 or 0.00248866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.56 or 0.00304714 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,991,901 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.