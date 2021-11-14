DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of DMTK opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. DermTech has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.77.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $847,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

