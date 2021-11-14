DerivaDAO Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $144.69 million and approximately $247,525.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.54 or 0.00008517 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00072875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00074526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00097145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,016.12 or 0.99867966 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,649.76 or 0.07142266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

