Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $87,981.46 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $86,132.20.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.81 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

