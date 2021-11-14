Delphy (DPY) Price Tops $0.0203

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $157,973.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00052124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00220843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00086225 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.