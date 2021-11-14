Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DLVHF stock opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.20. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.