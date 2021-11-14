Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €158.33 ($186.27).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €118.75 ($139.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €115.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

