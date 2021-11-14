Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases 71,733 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 119.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,733 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 7.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

STIP opened at $106.61 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average of $106.14.

