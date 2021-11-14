Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases 16,520 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up 1.5% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $681,422,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 936.2% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,967 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,152 shares of company stock worth $6,669,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of TWTR opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

