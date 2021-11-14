Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

