David B. Blundin Buys 15,000 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $15.34 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $453.76 million, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 221.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVER. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

