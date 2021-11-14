Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.33 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.10.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,657. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,378.69 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $143,566.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,590,273 shares of company stock worth $385,608,069. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.