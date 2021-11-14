Databroker (DTX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,041.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 14th. Databroker has a market cap of $5.91 million and $1,041.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00219962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00085954 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

