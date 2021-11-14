Daniel Kim Halyk Acquires 7,200 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,683,500.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 2,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,432.00.

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$242.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.33.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$84.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

