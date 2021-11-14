Danakali (LON:DNK) Shares Up 20%

Shares of Danakali Limited (LON:DNK) shot up 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 989,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,208% from the average session volume of 15,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Danakali Company Profile (LON:DNK)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

