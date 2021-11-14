Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Up 27% This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $458.85 or 0.00720587 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $9.49 million and $1.43 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 27% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004363 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.54 or 0.00305506 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008044 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 20,678 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars.

