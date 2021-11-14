CyberMiles Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.81 million and $2.07 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.27 or 0.00416625 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,826.29 or 0.99493610 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00037747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00048976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001821 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.