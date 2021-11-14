CVD Equipment (CVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other CVD Equipment news, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $26,323.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 735,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,885.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,484 shares of company stock worth $222,536 over the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of CVD Equipment worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.