Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cutera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.31.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $793.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 608.7% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 9.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter worth $1,230,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 33.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

