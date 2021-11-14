Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 98,581 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Porch Group worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,947 shares of company stock worth $3,493,212. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRCH. Loop Capital began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.