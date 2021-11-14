Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 10.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth $219,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

