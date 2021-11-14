Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,103 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.69. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.