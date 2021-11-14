Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 107.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $19.00 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

