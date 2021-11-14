Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 64.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 121.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 133,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

BHE opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $923.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 76.75%.

BHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

