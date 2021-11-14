Cubiex Market Capitalization Tops $198,471.91 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Cubiex has a total market cap of $198,471.91 and approximately $1,037.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00071485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00075353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00096811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,921.53 or 0.99691616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.03 or 0.07102439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

