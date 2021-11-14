CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.570 EPS.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 656,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,879. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $56.64.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

