CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Lowered to $71.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.40.

LAW stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.31.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $4,363,825.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 8,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $410,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,266,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,067,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $3,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

