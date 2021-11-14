CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

NYSE:CAPL opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 2.16. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $874,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 51,800 shares of company stock worth $907,284 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 171.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,748,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 26.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

