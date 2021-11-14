Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.63

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.63 and last traded at $66.63, with a volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

