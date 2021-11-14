Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) PT Raised to $21.50

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $585.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $3,724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

