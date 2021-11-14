Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

ATDRY opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

