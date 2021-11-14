Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MG. CIBC cut their price objective on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$106.25.

Magna International stock opened at C$108.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$76.65 and a 12 month high of C$126.00. The firm has a market cap of C$32.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.94.

In other news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

