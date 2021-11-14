Credit Suisse Group Boosts Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $33.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 27.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 221.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 165,031 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 132.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 198,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 112,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.