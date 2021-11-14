Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,359 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVMI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 9,867.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NVMI stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $133.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

