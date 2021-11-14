Credit Suisse AG Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,610,000 after buying an additional 295,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after buying an additional 302,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonos by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sonos by 201.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,811 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $33.94 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

