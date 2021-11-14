Credit Suisse AG Has $3.47 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,065 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in JFrog were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 109.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth $184,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

