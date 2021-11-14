Credit Suisse AG Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,543 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 13.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

AIV stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,459.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

