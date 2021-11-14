Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $102.45 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $179.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

