Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Arconic worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arconic by 1,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Arconic by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.49. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

