Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

