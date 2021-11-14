Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.38.

BAP opened at $128.23 on Thursday. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after buying an additional 1,399,973 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,840,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 61.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after purchasing an additional 975,723 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after acquiring an additional 899,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 62.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,776,000 after acquiring an additional 792,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

