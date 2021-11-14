Craig Hallum Downgrades Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IDN. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of IDN opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. Intellicheck has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 million, a P/E ratio of -78.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

