Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coupang stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.