Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $575.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $525.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $496.23.

Shares of COST opened at $517.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.12 and a 200 day moving average of $429.42. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $520.21. The firm has a market cap of $228.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

