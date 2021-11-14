Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Corsair Gaming posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRSR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. 965,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,888. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

