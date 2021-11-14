Corra.Finance (CORA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.32 or 0.00005142 BTC on exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $4.98 million and $28,999.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00072074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,737.23 or 1.00260820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.80 or 0.07092895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

