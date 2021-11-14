Cormark Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$187.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$185.00 to C$187.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$193.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.09.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$168.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$138.93 and a one year high of C$178.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$168.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

